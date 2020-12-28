Mayor calls special workshop

Odessa’s new Mayor Javier Joven is wasting little time putting the city council to work. Joven said he has scheduled a Jan. 5 workshop to help new councilmembers better understand current issues facing the city, and become more familiar with governing procedures.

Joven said he requested the workshop because three of the four recently elected council members are new to council and he wants them ready to get to work when the whole council reconvenes Jan. 12. Joven, who previously served on council from 1996-99 before resigning in 2008, is making his return as mayor after emerging victorious from a Dec. 15 run-off against former District 2 Councilman Dewey Bryant.

“We need to get up to speed on the issues facing the city,” Joven said. “Three of the new councilmembers (Denise Swanner, Mark Matta and Steve Thompson) are new to council.

“There are several issues that council needs to review, including water treatment, the mask mandate and current litigation. We need to discuss our priorities and if we’re spending taxpayer dollars wisely.”

Councilman Thompson said he likes the workshop idea because it will give new councilmembers a chance to get to know each other and become more familiar with city issues. Thompson said Joven discussed the planned workshop with him last week.

“I told The Mayor I support the idea and I’m looking forward to the workshop,” Thompson said.

Joven said he is eager for council to get to work. He already has several agenda items scheduled for the Jan. 12 council meeting.

Joven said he has been consulting with West Texas Dr. Richard Bartlett about how Odessa can best deal with COVID-19. Bartlett’s use of an inhaled steroid to treat COVID-19 patients has drawn praise from some patients who claim the treatment “saved” their lives. Many local health officials have disputed those claims, arguing that the treatment has only helped patients with very minor symptoms; very little studies have been conducted to back up Bartlett’s claim that his treatment is a “silver bullet” against COVID. Numerous health organizations have repeatedly stated there is no silver bullet in fighting COVID.

Joven said he would like council to consider naming Bartlett as the city’s COVID-19 health authority. It is unclear if he means for that to be a paid or volunteer position.

Joven, Swanner and Matta – who were all elected after winning a Dec. 15 runoff - were initially scheduled to be sworn into office in January, but the three newcomers changed their minds and opted for a private ceremony on Dec. 22. Joven said one of the reasons the swearing-in date was moved up was to allow the new councilmembers a chance to participate in a workshop and become more familiar with their roles as council. He also said the three were suspicious that they were not consulted on the date of the swearing in.

Thompson won his council seat during the November general election and opted to have his swearing-in ceremony conducted on video, which was broadcast live during a virtual city council meeting.