MATTER OF RECORD
Posted: Sunday, October 18, 2020 1:30 am
MATTER OF RECORD: Sept. 30 to Oct. 16
oalife@oaoa.com
Odessa American
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- Oct. 9: Richard Anthony Marrero and Selene Yaneth Montanez Vargas, Gayle Lee Chesney and Rebecca Leigh Parson, Erlyn Ponce and Natikarliris Quinones Cruz, Jose L. Hermosillo Tarin and Heidy Olivia Pacheco Villegas, Tilman Wade Thomas and Brandi D’Ann Pool, Gary Arvin Levario and Cristal Belinda Villegas.
- Oct. 12: Jerri Coyle and Eduardo Rubio III, Daniel Flynn Powell and Chelsie Leigh Montgomery, Brian Alexis Cordero and Mara Nereida Orosco, Christopher Campos and Yvette Eleana Baeza Ochoa, Ruben E. Acosta and Arabella Barraza, Rene Dominguez and Lucero Roman, Chad Michael Waite and Misty Marie Folley.
- Oct. 13: Abel Irineo Torres Garcia and Valeria Cajica Rodriguez, Jesse Allen Stauffer and Tabitha Marie Risinger, Pedro Jovani Marquez and Marilyn Kristene Mijares.
- Oct. 14: Marcos Francisco Nino and Norma Leticia Najera, Steven Edward Kelly Jr. and Priscilla Joy Puente, Randy Bugarin and Mayra Chavira, Lonnie Dean McCann and Kim Nicola Shue, Hector M. Carrasco Hernandez and Adriana L. Veliz Guerrero, Charles Taylor Scott and Cassie Ruth Stacey, Benjamin William Ilac and Christina Robin Acosta, Aaron Alexis Soto and Savanna Sanchez Silvas, Tristan Rado Kirby and Samantha Dawn Henley.
- Oct. 15: Jaylen Izaiah Acosta and Xochitl Vanessa Rodriguez, Ivan Galindo Mata and Lorissa Marie Garcia, Anthony Jay Roque and Ashlea Nicole Moya, Luis Antonio Barrera and Yemina Sissy Gomez.
- Oct. 16: Christopher Lee McCarty and Randa Ladon Hayes.
DIVORCES
- Sept. 30: Brenda Jodell Nelson and Jerry D. Miller, Vito Santana Martinez and Dana Jo Martinez.
- Oct. 1: Benjamin Sigala and Hilda Hernandez.
- Oct. 5: Kayla Renee Fields and Jonna Marie Wilson, Margaret Rodriguez and Ramiro Humberto Rodriguez, Nayel Sierra Gonzalez and Cesar Sanchez Hernandez, Cielo Sanchez Heredia and Toribio Refugio Heredia, Onorio Guevara Gutierrez and Ana Delia Gutierrez, Ana K. Araujo and Antonio Sifuentes-Alvarez, Johnathan James Hill and Krystal Lena Hill, Lorena Barrio and Antonio Barrio.
- Oct. 6: Olivia Omega Williams and Jermaine Antwain Williams.
Posted in
Matter of record
on
Sunday, October 18, 2020 1:30 am.