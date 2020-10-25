  • October 25, 2020

MATTER OF RECORD: oct.25

MATTER OF RECORD: oct.25

Posted: Sunday, October 25, 2020 1:30 am

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

>> Oct. 16: Ethan Joshua Pope and Brittany Marie Watson, Avery Landon McCrury and Mary Kaitlyn Tucker, Mark Allan Anderson and Kandy Jenkins Anderson, Justin Ray Valencia and Selena Jessica Garcia, Christian Jose Aguilar Romero and Yulet Josephina Franco.

>> Oct. 19: Fermin Anthony Gonzales and Katrina Rae Garcia, Jose Lorenzo Flotte and Yvette Ann Villegas, Arturo Melendez and Amy Natalia Pallares, Martin Medrano Gonzalez and Delilah Cecilia Vela, Tommy Nyle Morgan and Patrica Ann Roberson, Brady Strachan Beard and Areanna Nichole Milligan, Guadalupe Soto and Valeria Trejo, Miguel Angel Alcala and Irela Prieto.

>> Oct. 20: Robert Wayne Massey and Laurie Ann Decair, Dillon Wayne Dugger and Candyce Reighann Bowen.

>> Oct. 21: Juan E. Yanez and Briana H. Flores.

>> Oct. 22: Jeffrey Allen Vaught and Aspen Cheyenne Stephens.

DIVORCES

>> Oct. 19: Maria Rodriges and Calvin Williams, Milissa Terrell McCarty and James Michael Baker.

>> Oct. 20: Victoria Flores Mendoza and David Mendoza, Nicalasa Paula Gonzalez and Jesus Jara Valadez, Miguel A. Torres and Olga Maria Torres, Aneesa Anahi Salcido and Daniel Cervantes, James Vincent Higgs, Iv and Deeamber J. Higgs, Joshua Lee Hudson and Cassie J Hudson, Patsy Lou Coble Eilers Ellis and Barry Robert Ellis, Yoe L Petzol and Perla Patricia Cepeda, Neva Annette Fawks and Paul David Fawks.

