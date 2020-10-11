  • October 11, 2020

MATTER OF RECORD: Oct. 2 to Oct. 9

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:30 am

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
  • Oct. 2: Jesus Maria Solis and Erica Virginia Caballero, Ismael Abalos Barrandey and Teresa Falcon, Peter James Ayala and Shauna Delyn McCollum, Jose Urbano Lozano and Chantell Gallardo.
  • Oct. 5: Chace Robert Odell and Graceanna Elizabeth McMasters, Robert Jay York and Cynthia Diane Williams, Carlos Anthony Baiza and Jonathan Lozoya Carrasco, Billy James Floyd Lewis and Norma Irene Delgado, Lee Anthony Salinas and Kasi Leann Hefner, Jason Kyle Jones and Ivy Lynnette Covill, Casey Wayne Elliott and Chelsey Renea Cooper, Stanley Duane Holman and Mary Catherine Lane, Ciaran Ryan Connery and Marlen Caballero, Bill Douglas De Lima Jr. and Kandice Fawn Savage.
  • Oct. 6: Gerald Lee Fliflet and Danielle Elizabeth Susan, Noah Daniel Hooper and Alexus Eleaca Bateman, Justin Lee Reeves and Brandi Lashay Walker.
  • Oct. 7: Colton Daniel Bledsoe and Makenzie Blair Thomas, Jerrica Analeigh Esparza and Kayla Michelle Garcia, Nicolas Hans Lerma and Heaven Lei Rodriguez.
  • Oct. 8: Jorge Luis Riera and Leticia Ivette Rico Almanza, Daniel Ramirez and Abigail Salgado Gavaldon.
  • Oct. 9: Randall Lee Shaw and Linda Mae Halaby, Bruce Robert Machuca and Tricia Ramirez Gutierrez.

