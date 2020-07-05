MATTER OF RECORD: June 25, 2020 to July 2, 2020

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- June 26: Pedro Luzunaris Correa III and Brianna Eileen Donawa, Christopher John Allen Rodriguez and Alyssa Minjares, Alberto Riojas Garcia Jr. and Bria Laurell Montes, Ricardo Jr Pando Rodriguez and Graylen Glen Dutchover, Stephen Kent Farmer and Kelly Larhea Wells.
- June 29: Hugo Camunez and Marina Mercedes Moralez, Oscar Ruvalcaba Esparza and Cecia Berniece Hernandez.
- June 30: Tristen Cesar Salcido and Kimberly Marquez Quintela, Fidencio Urquidi-Zuniga and Stephanie Anne Ramirez, Antonio Perez and Ramona Ruiz, Zachary Shae Knox and Alissa Kay Roberts, Derrick Emaile Cephas Jr. and Kendra Nicole Rogers.
- July 1: Charles Robert Renfro and Melissa Marie Garza, Robert Moreno and Alexandra Estephania Rasines Morales, Richard Thomas Harvey and Kayleigh Renee Lafleur, Matthew Scott Glass and Lisa Joann Courtney, Jose Luis Morales and Roxanne Losoya, Spencer Blake Self and Morgan Nicole Moroles,
- July 2: Leonel Castillo and Elizabeth Palacios Madrid.
DIVORCES
- June 25: Brooke Hendricks-Green and Marty Keith Green.
- June 30: Marla Yvonne Mercado Zayas and Javier Alberto Mercado
