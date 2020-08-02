MATTER OF RECORD: July 22, 2020 to July 31, 2020

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- July 24: Alan Manuel Torres and Abigail Garcia Brito, Adrian Anthony Chacon and Ibeth Karina Alarcon, Omero Fabela Lopez and Nora Hernandez Mendoza.
- July 27: Jorge Puga Rodriguez and Aryery Espinoza Obregon, Zackery Wayne Bugg and Mariela Villegas Longoria, Brythe Austin Lee and Stacee Leighann Ray.
- July 28: Jerardo Chavez Juarez and Irmarie Jurado, Luis Antonio Escobar Cruz and Silvia Flores Arrellano, Michael Wayne Griffis and Allison McKinzey Davis, Javier Aaron Chavez and Melanie Soraya Ramirez, Alexey Rojas and Ixsy Yadira Echeverria, Kahler Nicole Vaughn and Hayden Simmons Pulliam.
- July 30: Noe Ricardo Garcia Jr. and Jessica Beth Ibarra, Derek Anthony Burrell and Tarah Leeanna Rodriguez, James Lavoice Mathis and Paula Michelle Graham, Andrea Rena Perez Sanders and Jasmine Sanchez, Alexandria Salazar and Jaron Ross Dobbins, Sergio Raul Casaubon and Elizabeth Del Carmen Paez Melendez, Henry Onochie Umuolo and Farida Bello-Oluyole, Benjamin Gonzales Jr. and Sandra R. Salazar.
- July 31: Brenda Gail Tharp and Ila Denise Carrasco.
DIVORCES
- July 22: Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez and Carlos Torres Navarro.
- July 24: Richard Lynn Read and Alicia P. Read.
- July 27: Michelle Ann Mercer and Robert Sawyer Mercer, Jessica Nicole Toney and Amanda Sue Toney, Jessica Jere Nabarrette and Christopher Antho Nabarrette.
- July 28: Jose Luis Vasquez and Nubia Duran Vasquez.
