MATTER OF RECORD: July 2, 2020 to July 10, 2020

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- July 2: Steve Thomas Wilson and Alexis Ann McCullough, Jeremiah Carrillo Sanchez and Tanya Suresh, Arslan Rahimovich Rozyyev and Hannah Lynn Tomlinson, Westley Jacob Barton and Yazid Danay Marquez.
- July 6: Jesse Alexander Melendez IV and Shayanna Faith Molina, Rodolfo Alejandro Vazquez and Sandra Villarreal Torres, Vikki Tercero Marquez and Eliseo Antonio Tanguma, Juan Carlos Valdez and Ingrid Yarely Franco Chavez, Irael Aguilar Quinonez and Laura Ann Lozano.
- July 7: Matthew Wayne Jeffers and Christina Alexandra Hamilton, Omar Gonzales and Hailey Marie Shafer, Jerry Von Norman and Priscilla Garcia Payan, Robert Owen Carroll and Kayla Renee Agan, Ivan Alejandro Coronel Ramos and Kyran Danielle Gonzalez, Oscar Leonard Cedillo and Desirea Nicole Barrientes, Jose Antonio Gallegos and Nuvia Rodriguez, Timothy Shane Fields and Roberta Muro.
- July 8: Kristian Tyler Brown and Abdali Semaya Venegas, Tabatha Jean Decker and Katherine Lizzeth Botello, Juan Guillermo Sanchez Jr. and Jennifer Galindo Orona, John Anthony Hummel and April Grace Orais Sarael, Sixto Alexandro Hernandez and Merceiris Chacon.
- July 9: Carlos Daniel Avina and Cristal Angelica Sanchez, Ronald Darrell Lee and Bertha Latonia Burton, David L. Tagoal and Anthia Heredia, Roberto Rodriguez III and Jasmine Ybarra, Nathan Dewayne Looney and Cheridan Ruth Flugham.
- July 10: Rickey Dale Dennis and Shala Beth Oneal.
DIVORCES
- July 7: Thomas Wayne Pickel and Sarah Pickel, Abdulrafi Adegoke Abubakre and Fanesia Dionne Caldwell.
- July 8: Felicia Louise Mompoint and Gregory Jack Nelson Mompoint.
