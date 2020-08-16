MATTER OF RECORD: Aug 16th

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

>> July 31: Patrik Robert Ortiz and Yaritza Julie Muniz, Luis Rene Chavez and Adrianna Hernandez, Richard Flores and Rosalinda Montelongo,

>> Aug. 3: Marcus Jarrett Duran and Jennifer Ramos, Andrew Michael Fulfer and Jennifer Leigh Muirhead, Trent Joseph Black and Priyanka Dhakal, Nicholas Agustin Ybarra and Sabrina Elani McDonald.

>> Aug. 4: Jesse Cruz Lopez and Alexis Marie Casillas, Jimmy Jacob Vargas and Catherine Robin Vargas, Tyrus Roy Russell and Marleidis Mileidis Bermudez Peralta, Bobby Lee Northcutt and Jolynn Nicole Flotte, Chilam Balam and Christina Guadalupe Galindo, Aaron Ray Chatham and Alexis Rae Martinez.

>> Aug. 5: Greg Ryan Palacios and Kelsey Lee James, John Robert Warne and Brenda Joyce Kelly, Jackson Ryan Ellsworth and Valorie Monique Schmidt, Malaquias Flores Ramirez and Yadira Cecilia Lujan, Glenn Allen Patton and Sherry Lyn Nodine.

>> Aug. 6: Devon Lewis Glisson and Milka Rodriguez, Oscar David Chavez Urquidi and Gloria Iveth Carrasco Martinez, Joaquin Gonzalez and Breanna Marie Calderon, Hugo Alejandro Grijalva and Marina Gasanovna Suleymanova, Adrian Raul Rivas and Diana Cristina Guerrero Martinez, Javier Hernandez Villarreal and Cristina Cereceres.

>> Aug. 7: Jonathan Ray McCombs and Laura Faye Rakes, Anthony Tyson Suries and Britnee Shea Minick, Mathew Rey Lopez and Diana Baldwin, Michael Wayne Anderson and Megan Marie Neighoff, Hector Juan Marrero and Erika Naomi Fuller, Juan Ramirez and Brenda Ruby Velasquez Nieto, Jonathan Ortiz and Jessica Garcia, John Clayton Crawford Jr. and Lacey Anne Benjamin.

>> Aug. 10: Richard Dale Craig and Tiffany Breann Carrasco, Raul Soriano Lopez and Jannette Jaqueline Rodriguez, James Alan Fregia and Ethel Louise Haywood.

>> Aug. 11: Alejandro Toscano Robles and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez.

>> Aug. 12: Jonathan Samuel Voyles and Kenzie Danielle Compton, Timothy Scott Vestal and Krystyna Kolosiej Reynolds, John Taylor Stafford and Darian Leigh Scorgie, Jimmy Ramos Sanchez and Viridiana Pantoja.

>> Aug. 13: Kyle Rey Roach and Emily Elizabeth Ward, Amanda Nicole Lara and Gineva Kay Ybarra.

>> Aug. 14: Joe Hayes Neathery and Shannon Leigh Bradley, Jesus David Leyva and Veronica Onzures.

DIVORCES

>> July 31: Jose A. Huerta Armendariz and Yazmina Canador, Tracy Lackey and Justin Bressler, Rebecca Ann Burwell and Cynthia Renee Warren.

>> Aug. 4: Maria G. Avary and David Paul Avary, Juan Albert Luna, Jr. and Magdalena Rocha.

>> Aug. 5: Kym Hulslander and Matthew Rodriguez.

>> Aug. 6: Colby Lynn Clinton and Tanna Ruth Clinton, Tracy Jane Street and Jed Ray Street, Leonardo Ray Castillo and Karen Selene Cerros Espinoza, Freddy Gonzalez and Macie Renae Gonzalez, Tony Curtis Morgan and Michelle Williams Morgan, Carla Christine Gentry and Fabian Rachad Gentry, Toby Lee Phillips and Chalace Annette Phillips, Laura Leticia Carmona and Axel Hiram Carmona, Jacqueline Evette Loud and Reuben Raphael Loud, Tivola Fobbs and Vernell Fobbs, Tiffany Fisher and Eric Coy, James Allen Mahan and Michelle Fox Mahan, Evelyn Marie Varela and Waylon James Hernandez, Brandi D’ann Pool and Christopher Joe Smith, Reggie Robinson and Milagros Robinson.

>> Aug. 10: James A. Grissom and George Ann Grissom.

>> Aug. 11: Sydnee D. Davidson and Kaleb T. Davidson.