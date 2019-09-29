MATTER OF RECORD
MATTER OF RECORD: Sept. 13th to Sept. 26
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- Sept. 13: Israel Lee Velasco and Viola Guadalupe Ybarra.
- Sept. 16: Waylon James Hernandez and Evelyn Marie Varela.
- Sept. 17: Omar Ramos and Liset Estrada.
- Sept. 20: Jaime Alfonso Carreon Bencomo and Lucia Hernandez, Trinity Wayne Jackson-Hall and Anita Faye Franks, Juan Guzman-Zapata and Amanda Nicole Hernandez, Arturo Madrid and Karla Suzette Godina, Daniel De Luna Sanchez and Arisvel Nino Lara.
- Sept. 23: Ricky Jimenez Enriquez and Estrella Ruiz Villarreal, Steven Kyle Choate and Shanda Joy Ayers, Lionardo Pompa Sanchez and Marcela Magallenes Saenz, Jerry Don Harrold and Maria Dominguez Cortez, Hugo Enriquez Jr. and Astrid Diane Prieto.
- Sept. 24: Larry Isiah Gonzales and Bryanna Lexius Acosta, Alfredo Tercero and Patricia Flores, Edward Rene Barrientes and Angelina Rojas, Joe Donald Aleman and Maria Guadalupe Castelo.
- Sept. 25: Jesse Lee Cary and Rebecca Lynn Swink, Emigdo Medoza and Laura Lujan Flores, Cristiam Jeovanny Vargas and Rocio Baeza Blanco, Moises Elimas Maradiaga and Delilah Roxanne Espinoza, Christopher Michael Ferguson and Estefania Rivera Gamboa, Martin Jose Estrada and Elaine Velasquez Vega.
- Sept. 26: Enrique Guereca Bustamante and Jessica Denisse Esparza, Luisito Castillo Arcilla and Grace Gacal Surmon, Marcus A. Morrison and Tasha Desirerae Fitch, Damian Ray Gomez and Debra Dominguez Villa.
DIVORCES
- Sept. 18: Lulu Ludia Ramirez and Jose Leobardo Tavarez.
- Sept. 19: Jonn Morgan Sibley and Deborah Ann Sibley; Mely Gonzalez Esquivel and Ernesto Esquivel; Susie Tarin Abila and Nicholas Zachary Grooms; Isidora Padilla Kay and Roberto Carrillo Artalejo.
- Sept. 20: Britney L. Calvert and Garrett Calvert; Mark Staires and Rose Staires.
- Sept. 23: Kammy Burnett Salgado and Joel Arnulfo Salgado; Courtnee Danielle Springfield and Timothy Dan Pearson; Elizabeth E. Pallares Muela and Roberto Nino Moreno; Florentino Hernandez Aguilar and Natale Q. Urias; Esperanza Escarcega and Saul Ramirez Bernal Jr.; Lilia Megret and Ricardo Leyva; Desmond George Berteam and Tiffany Russell; Adelinda Ramos Benavides and Erik Alejandro Benavides; Peery Robin Gayle and Danny Gene Shirley; Stacy Anne Ramirez and Steven Paul Ramirez; Emily Huggins Gressett and William Dale Heasley.
- Sept. 25: Omar Ledezma Rodriguez and Isela Arroyo Martinez; Jose Ismael Leyva and Laura Ann Leyva; Margaret Susan Estrada and Pedro Castillo Estrada; Estefania Castorena and Cesar Ramirez Miranda; Jayson Mikal Deville and Lyrissa Janee Deville.
