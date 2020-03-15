MATTER OF RECORD: Feb. 28 through March 12

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

Feb. 28: Antonio Aranda Jr. and Adriana Olivas Sanchez.

March 2: Jacobcary Ehrenberg King and Breena Leigh Eaton, Robert Cuellar and Inez Padilla, Jose Francisco Andrade Ruvalcaba and Lilibeth Rodriguez, Gano Chad Tubb and Jennifer Lynn Branstetter, Linley Neil Smith and Kalee Jeann Burnett, Samuel Hermosillo Ortiz and Elizabeth Vasquez Castanaza.

March 3: Jose Alonso Orozco and Rocio Alejandra West, Ramon Medina and Elizamabeth Flores Heras, Edwin Nayib Alvarez and Sierra Nichole Banks, Daniel Jeonadab Chavez Corona and Kristi Rizo Campa, Adrian Sebastian Benivamondez and Bergan Quinn Trevino, Ramon Hernandez and Maria Reyes Rivera, Richard Ray Looney and Paula Dianne Vaught, Patrick Garner Sullivan and Samantha Glen Stokes, Cristobal Ibarra and Karla Renee Salazar Martinez.

March 4: Robert Michael Stewart and Alex Catherine Bergeson, Jorge Sanchez and Briana Elizabeth Garcia, Arturo Rosales and Erika Solis Mata, Gerardo Demarin and Magdiel Lujan Amancio, Sabdiel Madrid and Ayleen Gardea Escontrias, Aritzhael Galindo Vega and Alexis Marie Urias, Richard Lynn Criswell Jr. and Summer Danyeal Beach, Adrian Tijerina Jr. and Cassandra Jo Brown, Robert Wesley Hunt and Rebecca Lynn Schlorff, Hector Luis Santana and Kris Alexis Gutierrez.

March 5: Marco Antonio Lucero Gonzalez and Maritz Chavez, Jeffery Allen Garrison and Jenea Nicole Black, Jose Lujan and Grethel Vasquez, Richard Holland Bass Jr. and Estephany Acosta, Jonathan-David Christian Donahey and Kourtni Nichele Savoie, Ector Oyerbides Marin and Nancy Avitia Rodriguez, Juan Miguel Reyes and Liliana Chagolla, Clayton Oscar Bizzell and Mary Elizabeth Priddy.

March 6: Raphael David Garza and Tracie Anette Sotelo, Auden Silvas Berzosa and Edith Sotelo Berzosa, Justin Isaiah Avila and Ashley Marie Delamater, Ibrahim Padilla and Briana Isabel Samaniego.

March 9: Spencer Charles Dueck and Cristal Diana Rascon, Marck Anthony Lujan Jr. and Mariela Briones Valera, Alejandro Daniel Lopez and Pasadena Kay Wooten, Lazaro Flores and Leyna Yunesca Arenivas Collazo, Javier Ronquillo and Joel Ibarra.

March 10: Daniel Christian Martinez and Darlene Paheco Flores.

March 11: Manuel Arnold Ramos Celestino and Daniela A. Medrano, Zayne Hunter Wood and Megan Fay Janine Townes, Daniel James Renteria Jr. and Areian Sofia Rodriguez, William Chad Claxton and April Lee Swift, Alberto Munoz and Karen Joana Rios, George Alva and Jamie Erin Ortiz.

March 12: Ronald Eugene Cobb and Terri Lynn Watkin, Justin Dwayne Massey and Geri Meschel Berry.

DIVORCES

Feb. 26: Mary Cox Garza and Emanuel Molina Garza; Leslie Ann Cazares and Jaime Cazares; Hayden Leon Janson and Kacy Lynn Janson; DJ Anthony Ramos and Eliana Cano Ramos; Jorgelina Sanchez Ortiz and Francisco Ortiz Rodriguez; David Michael Warner and Margaret Leora Workman-Warner; Kenhindre Kunle Bisiriyu and Hilda P. Bisiriyu; Lara Jean De Shazo Buckingham and Elbert Neal Buckingham; Beatrice Garcia Armendariz and Ricardo Vizcaino Armendariz; Vianca Monette Nunez and Cruz F. Nunez; Luis Enrique Santoyo Villa and Elizabeth Kathleen Santoyo.

Feb. 27: Angela D. Lopez and Ricardo Arvalo Lopez; Jamie Alluisi and Michael Alluisi; Matthew Massi and Jade Tullier.

March 2: Nau Lopez and Coral A. Lopez; Audrey Ann Mauren Spence Brinson and Joseph Brinson Jr.; Tuesday Marie Bell and Bobby Dale Bell; Patrick Drew Hill and Tina Reyes Hill; Brittany Nicole Brewer and Jason Morris Brewer; Andrea Soto and Uber Soto; Angela Montano Tarango and Oved Lozano Tarango; Adam Randolph Pacheco and Clara M. Pacheco; Alexa Sanchez Avitia and Eleazar Avitia; Angella Thompson and Douglas Thompson; Christina White Muniz and Ismael Melendez Muniz; Chantee Fayne Cakl and Joshua Tyler Cakl; Jennifer Helen Lloyd and Nathan Richard Lloyd; Navid R. Hinojos and Ashley Monique Cervantes; Zachery James McGill and Courtnee Marie McGill.

March 3: Austin Clift and Violet Clift; Tia Leann Scroggins and Gregory Allen Strasser; Kristian Lee Alvarez Jr. and Kailey Jean Fuentes.

March 5: Jenniffer Lynn Monk and William Blake Monk.

March 6: Sergio Orlando Hernandez and Hilda Cueto Reyes, Wanda Denise Sandate and Raymond Sandate, Carolina Herrera Lince and Hooverman Figueroa Otalvaro, Faith Tamara Martinez and Daniel Javier Martinez, Maria Socorro Vasquez and Juan Carlos Vazquez, Belinda R. Benavides and Eliazer G Benavides, Victoria Genoveve Marquez and Carlos V Mujica, Adrienne Natividad and Ricardo Barreno, Aide Baeza and Steven Rene Dominguez, Roberto Arroyo and Josephine Arroyo, Alberto Del Real and Yamili Uranga, Joaquin Gonzalez and Mireya Gonzalez, Alfredo Lujan Molinar and Anita Salazar Molinar.

March 10: Danny Fidel Reyes and Wendy Kaye, Geoffrey Lewie and Katherine Lewie, James Redic and Angela Watkins Redic.

March 11: Teri Lee Slaughter and John Lee Slaughter.