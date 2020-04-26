  • April 26, 2020

MATTER OF RECORD: April 15 through April 22

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:00 am

DIVORCES

April 15: Angela Leigh Miller and Cody Lane Miller, Pamela Sue Hudnall and William Eugene Hudnall, Cynthia Valles Rondan and Jesus Rondan Jr., Matthew Ryan Scott and Roxanne Marie Scott.

April 16: Norma Lois Hamilton and Delmos Earl Hamilton.

April 21: Robert Biggs and Brittany Bentley, Candice Buckner and Trinity Wayne Coleman, Glenda Marie Coulter and Kevin Haynes Coulter.

April 22: Joann R. Padilla and Jesus Jose Padilla.

