  • October 27, 2019

MATTER OF RECORD: Oct. 18 to Oct. 25

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:00 am

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

Oct. 18: Justin Tate Wiseman and Samantha Ann Strohmeyer, Ignacio Villegas Aburto and Elizabeth Ulloa, Rey David Quinonez Andujo and Mireya Baeza, Luis Enrique Valencia Lule and Diana Contreras Miramontes, Francisco Javier Almanza Chacon and Olga Edwbiges B. Cervantes, Andrew Perez and Ashley Ann Ramon.

Oct. 21: Seth Tylur Parker Vicars and Caitlin Danielle Owens, Cesar Adan Chairez Avila and Gracielle Armendariz Flores, Robert Christopher Barragan and Leslie Ann Tanguma, Juan Carlos Olivares and Skyler Leigh Burks, Edwin Alberto Quezada and Jacqueline Mares, Alexis Guadalupe Arias and Krystal Flores, Jesus M. Ramos Martinez and Ana Margarita Garcia, Erik Ceballos Molina and Maria Luisa Mesta Sandoval, Bruno Avitia Grado and Manuela Avellanes Ruiz.

Oct. 22: Christopher Chase Oxford and Laci Seree Williams, Edgar Alexis Gonzalez Zaragoza and Ali Vianna Munoz, David Levi Brown and Temesha Larie Brewer, Francisco R. Perez and Maria Anastasia Poletti Gomez, Maria Milagros Rivera Rodriguez and Rafael Juamar Rivera Wege.

Oct. 23: Jorge Nunez Rangel and Mariana Lupe Hernandez, Shannon Dale Wilson and Kendra Rachell Zolliecoffer.

Oct. 24: Adonis Robert Smith and Megan Mae Oechsli, Everardo Tavarez and Maria Del Rosario Tavarez, Robert Castro Jr. and Miranda Mercedes Rodriguez, Michael John Ellis Jr. and Miranda Nicole Hay, Christopher Mota and Maria Alejandra Medina, Kendrick Joshua James and Arielle Audrey Greene.

Oct. 25: Hilbert Anthony Anaya and Desiree Nicole Bortz.

 

DIVORCES

Oct. 18: Berenice Benavides and Aaron Polanco; Arthur Mathew Holguin and Anna Dalila Holguin; Alberto Morales Rodriguez and Yomaris Elizabeth Lopez; Krista Leigh Ingram and Lesley Joe Ingram; James Ralph Seymour and Diane Dewcilla Seymour; Christopher C. Rogers and Kelly M. Rogers; Monica Hernandez and Otoniel Hernandez; Lynndee Varela and Alfredo Varela; James Alan Looney and Belinda Lozada Looney; Petra Franco and Angel Franco; Andrew Romo and Allyson Romo.

Oct. 21: Guillermo Garcia-Melendez and Francis Barbosa-Garcia; Juanita Billeiter and John Joseph Bailey; Sandra Levario Rey and Rodolfo Rey Ramirez; Ascension N. Rodriguez and Christina Maria Rodriguez; Ronda J. Rose and Harold Wayne Rose; Jeri Dawn Coyle and James Brandon Coyle; Vallamerr D. Huckaby and Antonio Lamonte Huckaby; Christina Velasco Lopez and Miguel Lopez Jr.; Oralia Garza and Oscar Tavarez Gonzales; Eliazar Roman and Sylvia Roman.

Oct. 22: Sandra Ann Hernandez and Edenilson Alberto Hernandez.

Posted in on Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags:

