  • November 3, 2019

MATTER OF RECORD: Oct. 24 to Oct. 30

MATTER OF RECORD: Oct. 24 to Oct. 30

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:00 am

Odessa American

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
  • Oct. 25: Michael Ray Arciniega and Maricela Cruz Nunez, Robert Ray Scott and Anna Marie Truex, Josue Urias Ramirez and Eboni Danielle Minyard, Carlos Dominguez and Sierra Suzanne Ramirez, Christopher De Warren Anderson and Brandy Shavon Hardin.
  • Oct. 28: Percyval Rodriguez Jaramillo and Gabriela T. Roman Salazar, Felix Ray Olivas and Daisy Chavez, Zachary Aaron Blake Fulfer and Kayla Renee Scott, John Hunter Sykes and Hayley Paige Maracle, Takem Emmanuel Takem Baiyee and Minette Ichick Mukum, Dylan Chad Simmons and Ashton Dene Edwards, Hector Tarin Montoya and Isabel Gardea Ruiz, Adrian Sosa Albarado and Stefanie Sue Prest, Fred Welch Foster and Teresa Ramirez, Chasity Rene Lara and Natlie Marisol Fernandez, Zane Ray Womack and Katie Elizabeth Reid.
  • Oct. 29: Freddy Junior Sanchez and Lizeth Seanez Lujan, Diego Ernesto Alvarez Gardea and Marisol Rodriguez, Kevin James Shaleen and Vanessa Morales.
  • Oct. 30: Francisco Sosa Villa and Larissa Marquez, Luis Fernando Varela Angel and Blanca Nohemi Palacios Angeles, Horacio Soto Molina and Maria G. Ramirez Renteria, Kody Scott Rowe and Chastitie Faith Velasquez, Charles David Griffin and Brittney Rae Shannon Caldwell, Valentin Edmundo Gonzalez Lozoya and Corina Rayos Castillo.

DIVORCES

  • Oct. 24: Carri Offield and Logan Offield.

