  • January 5, 2020

MATTER OF RECORD: Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 - Odessa American: Matter Of Record

e-Edition Subscribe

MATTER OF RECORD: Dec. 20 through Jan. 3

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 5:00 am

MATTER OF RECORD: Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
  • Dec. 20: Pedro Manuel Reyes Garcia and Columbia Polet Flores, Roland Byron Wester and Jennifer Renee Jones, Juan Carlos Guerrero and Emma Jamie Luna, Domonique Ray Wilkerson and Alisa Shae Higginbotham, Eduardo Baeza and Varely Alvidrez Mata, Jeremi Quin Pettigrew and Abigayl Olivia Flores.
  • Dec. 23: Bivian Danny Hermosillo Sr. and Cynthia Beatrice Ramos, Jesus Adrian Gamboa and Sabryn Tracy Aguilar, Michael Aaron McKnight and Margie Anne Nerza Boreres, Lance James Boatwright and Nylee Benavides, Benjamin Oleg Conder and Grace Elizabeth Simpson, Refugio David Enriquez Ochoa and Guadalupe Jesus Valerio, Jean-Paul Fortier and Shandra Lynn Gustin, Fernando Prieto Munoz and Jaquelyn Rodriguez.
  • Dec. 26: Rodolfo Alvarez and Karen Pantoja Gonzalez, Anthony James Mayfield and Ashley Danielle Johnson, Raphael Ezera Nwojo and Eberechukwu Emmanuela Alozie, Melissa An Schouest and Laci Danielle Porter.
  • Dec. 27: Cesar Alonso Ramirez Ramirez and Stephanie Becerril, Thomas Allen Randall and Trey Lee Wilson, Lawal Idowu Daodu and Wilma Lei Williams, Jasmine Isabel Ybarra and Mary Irene Ray.
  • Dec. 30: Javier Rivera and Prescilla Nunez Perez, Alvaro Martinez Vasquez Jr. and Erica Gonzalez, Andy Moreno and Vanessa Kristine Alvarado, Nefti Quijada and Maria Eugenia Santander Pelaez.
  • Dec. 31: Teofilo Dominguez and Melinda Abila, Paul Matthew Barnett and Alyssa Kylie Miller.
  • Jan. 2: Asael Iram Canizalez Mercado and Yocelin Valadez, Marco Antonio Olivares and Ismarit Flores Melendez, Jace Cooper Herrington and Mikayla Briann Reed, Mark Owen Basaldua and Cari Dawn Smith.
  • Jan. 3: Gregory Dominguez Jr. and Ereal Marie Dominguez.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Sunday, January 5, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags:

Got an announcement?

Got an announcement?

We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the link below and submit a form.

Submit announcement

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 34°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 63°/Low 29°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]