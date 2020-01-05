MATTER OF RECORD: Dec. 20 through Jan. 3

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- Dec. 20: Pedro Manuel Reyes Garcia and Columbia Polet Flores, Roland Byron Wester and Jennifer Renee Jones, Juan Carlos Guerrero and Emma Jamie Luna, Domonique Ray Wilkerson and Alisa Shae Higginbotham, Eduardo Baeza and Varely Alvidrez Mata, Jeremi Quin Pettigrew and Abigayl Olivia Flores.
- Dec. 23: Bivian Danny Hermosillo Sr. and Cynthia Beatrice Ramos, Jesus Adrian Gamboa and Sabryn Tracy Aguilar, Michael Aaron McKnight and Margie Anne Nerza Boreres, Lance James Boatwright and Nylee Benavides, Benjamin Oleg Conder and Grace Elizabeth Simpson, Refugio David Enriquez Ochoa and Guadalupe Jesus Valerio, Jean-Paul Fortier and Shandra Lynn Gustin, Fernando Prieto Munoz and Jaquelyn Rodriguez.
- Dec. 26: Rodolfo Alvarez and Karen Pantoja Gonzalez, Anthony James Mayfield and Ashley Danielle Johnson, Raphael Ezera Nwojo and Eberechukwu Emmanuela Alozie, Melissa An Schouest and Laci Danielle Porter.
- Dec. 27: Cesar Alonso Ramirez Ramirez and Stephanie Becerril, Thomas Allen Randall and Trey Lee Wilson, Lawal Idowu Daodu and Wilma Lei Williams, Jasmine Isabel Ybarra and Mary Irene Ray.
- Dec. 30: Javier Rivera and Prescilla Nunez Perez, Alvaro Martinez Vasquez Jr. and Erica Gonzalez, Andy Moreno and Vanessa Kristine Alvarado, Nefti Quijada and Maria Eugenia Santander Pelaez.
- Dec. 31: Teofilo Dominguez and Melinda Abila, Paul Matthew Barnett and Alyssa Kylie Miller.
- Jan. 2: Asael Iram Canizalez Mercado and Yocelin Valadez, Marco Antonio Olivares and Ismarit Flores Melendez, Jace Cooper Herrington and Mikayla Briann Reed, Mark Owen Basaldua and Cari Dawn Smith.
- Jan. 3: Gregory Dominguez Jr. and Ereal Marie Dominguez.
