  • March 29, 2020

MATTER OF RECORD: March 20 through March 27

MATTER OF RECORD: March 20 through March 27

Posted: Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:00 am

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

March 20: Corgan Raydale Singleton and Haylie Autumn Rodriguez, Jamal Mufid Abed and Jocelin Vargas, Jerry Todd Duley and Donna Christine Miller, Bryan Lee Evans and Kimberly Anne Stahl.

March 23: Rodolfo Tarin and America Ashley Sanchez, Uriel Cadena and Jazmin Darlene Martinez, Neri Ramirez and Corima Marie Serrano, Saul Lopez and Sierra Nicole Deking.

March 24: Jacob Gage Singleton and Danielle Nicole Brookshire, Christopher Scott Courchene and Summer Rae Wheeler, Luis Reyes Jr. and Ermalinda Licon Ornelas.

March 25: Juan Ivan Aranda and Melisa Aleman.

March 26: Jose Manuel Angel and Leticia Orona Rodriguez.

March 27: Antonio Valencia Porras and Erika Garcia.

DIVORCES

March 23: Abigail Alvarado-Garcia and Ruben Garcia Jr.

March 25: Michael Caldwell and Cynthia Lynn Caldwell; Kimberly Myers Thomas and William Thomas; Gary Devon Boase and Cathryn Gail Boase; Karla M. Matias Ortega and Luis G. Gonzalez Ruiz; Maria Montes and Charles Edward Montes Jr.; Karen Waldrep and Caleb Paul Waldrep; Liliana Y. Ramos and Reynaldo Ramos; Diane Harrelle and Cecil Adkisson; Roberto Villegas and Juana Villegas; Brittleigh Harrington and Ronny Jordan; Jenifer Woods and James Woods; Andrew Paul Kizito and Anitriea Maneit Kizito; Joseph Vance Spencer and Tabitha Irene Spencer; Bradley Hulsey and Ryan Hulsey; Natausha Anne Anderson and Roger Wayne Anderson; Joshua Ray Glovatsky and Kara Elise Glovatsky.

