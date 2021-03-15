Family stays strong through pandemic

A year ago, Leona and Robert Smith were attending church just as they usually had done every other Sunday before.

Then came a disruption in the form of a pandemic.

When COVID-19 became more widespread in the country and made its way to the Permian Basin, a number of places, including churches, shut down for a while and some vulnerable populations stayed home even after they opened back up.

The threat of the virus was too much to risk especially for some and Leona and Robert haven’t taken anything for granted.

For Leona, 92, and Robert, 93, that has meant staying home for practically the entirety of the last 12 months.

“ That was the last day that we got to go to church,” Leona said. “We haven’t got out in a group or anything like that. The only time that we’ve been out was to see the doctor and lately, we’ve been seeing the doctor by telephone.”

However, just as the number of positive COVID cases continue to drop around the country and with the number of vaccinated people increasing, there is hope for the Smiths that life will go back to normal.

They took bigger step back to normal when both were able to get vaccinated last week in their home.

Robert and Leona received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and are now awaiting to get the booster.

“ We feel really fortunate and we’re anxious to get to the other one,” Leona said. “Through the screen door and through FaceTime, those are the only times that we’ve been able to talk to our grandkids and great grandkids.”

At their age, Robert and Leona aren’t able to leave their house much to begin with and with a virus going on, they left nothing to chance.

Their daughter Celia Taylor and her husband Vaughny Taylor, have both been busy helping them out with grocery runs and yard work.

“ We’re really careful and they do the same with us,” Leona said. “We want to stay well and then later on, hopefully, we can all get back together.”

Vaughny and Celia are among the few people who have been able to see Robert and Leon face-to-face as they help take of things for them.

“ We’ve been going over all the time because we take care of them and take their groceries into the house,” Celia said. “One of my daughters goes over and stands outside the door and visits with them. They talk on the phone. As far as us being together, it’s probably been a year since we’ve been in the house together.”

While at times, they’ve been lonely, Leona and Robert say they’ve still been able to stay in touch with people during this time.

“ Basically, most of our visiting has been by phone and that’s it,” Leona said. “We haven’t gotten bored. As far as the church part, we’ve had four churches that we’ve been listening to and our son-in-law has one that we listen to. We’ve made it by with all the help that they’ve given us.”

Vaughny is currently the pastor at Central Baptist Church. Leona and Taylor also attend Vine Baptist Church.

“ We follow church on our iPads and wherever else we can get it on,” Robert said. “So, we haven’t missed any church. We’ve heard more messages than we have before. But we’ve missed being there with the fellowship.”

That included this past Christmas where they got to see their grandkids but in a safe way.

“ At Christmas, they came and we stood at the storm door and they opened their Christmas gifts,” Leona said. “Our neighbor brought treats over as well as our pastor. We haven’t been forgotten.”

Just like her parents, Celia (who along with her husband have both been vaccinated) is thankful to have finally gotten her folks taken care of.

“ I’m really pleased about that,” Celia said. “We’ve been really careful with them and they haven’t been able to leave the house except for necessities, just to go to the doctor. (Robert) hasn’t left at all. He’s pretty much homebound. It’s a big blessing to know that when they get their vaccinations, we can get together.”

COVID cases around the area have gone down.

On Monday, MCH reported 5,374 positives, 24 of which were COVID patients in-house, 12 critical care patients while 14,695 have tested negative and 20,073 total have been tested.

“ My daughters and their families have tried to keep their distance and so have the grandkids. We just don’t want to bring anything in to expose them so we’ve been really cautious even through Christmas and birthdays. We haven’t been able to be together. We’ve done FaceTime. The kids came in and did Christmas on the porch while they stayed in the house. We’re looking forward to spending time together.”

Robert and Leona have been thankful for the help from everyone that they’ve received and to not have been forgotten.

“ They have been the ones that have been our lifesavers,” Leona said. “They’ve been our providers. Our great grandkids understand that we’re trying to be careful with our age and our immune system. But this year has gone by faster than you would think. A lot of times, we’re on the phone talking to the members of our church and a lot of them are sitting at home too.”

Getting them vaccinated was the fastest way to try and get back to normal for their family.

Not sure if MCH was able to make a house call to provide the vaccination, Vaughny had to make a few calls.

“ Vaughny was talking to Don Hallmark (an MCH board member) if there was anyone that provided that service for those who were homebound and somehow, MCH Urgent Care called me the other day and said that they and a nurse would be able to come over and provide the shots,” Celia said. “We met them over there and they gave them their vaccines and we’re done with the first part.”

It’s the fastest way to try and get back to normal for their family.

“ We felt like that the only way we were able to get back together as a family was to get them vaccinated,” Vaughny said. “That’s been a goal for us. We just needed to get to that level of security.”

Leona and Robert will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary next year while Celia and Robert will be celebrating their 50th in 2022 as well.

“ It’ll be interesting because I can’t think of anyone where the parents and the children match up like that together,” Leona said.

However, another date that they have circled right now is May 15 when their great grandson Taylor Richardson will be graduating from Central Christian School.

“ They’re going to have a big party in their backyard in Midland,” Leona said. “We’re hoping that we get to go. We haven’t gotten to hug them in a while.”

Regardless, they’re thankful for being able to stay healthy during the course of this pandemic.

“ We just thank the lord for watching over us and taking care of us,” Leona said. “He has a reason for us to be here. He’s watched over us and we’re thankful.”