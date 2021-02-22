  • February 22, 2021

County crews plugging potholes - Odessa American: Announcements

e-Edition Subscribe

County crews plugging potholes

Storm damage includes burst boiler line at courthouse

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 6:27 pm

County crews plugging potholes

Now that the thick snow and ice from last week’s blizzard have finally melted, Ector County is dotted with potholes that men from the county highways and streets department are filling in.

Building damages were minimal, but maintenance had to move quickly to staunch a ruptured line in a frozen boiler at the downtown courthouse during the gusting, double-tough weather that saw overnight temperatures reach zero degrees.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner said Monday that a patching machine acquired by the highways and streets department last year will come into heavy use, especially in his big west side precinct.

The guys will be busy for a while repairing places in the roads where the water and ice got down into the cracks and froze,” Gardner said, adding that the crews will often be dispatched to potholes reported by the commissioners’ constituents.

They clean the area and fill it back up with aggregate,” he said.

Gardner said workers supervised by Building Maintenance Director Charles Pierce stopped water flowing from the burst line. “Charlie and his guys did an outstanding job through all of this,” he said.

Noting that the courthouse has two boilers in its basement, he said, “It was the smaller one that went out, but the larger one still worked.”

Gardner said the malfunctioning boiler had already been in the process of being replaced by Johnson Controls, which is also upgrading the lights and heating-air conditioning in all county buildings. “They’ll get it in there as soon as possible,” he said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer said the county offices were closed almost every day last week. He said Pierce was still assessing possible damages but had preliminarily reported minimal problems.

Posted in , , on Monday, February 22, 2021 6:27 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got an announcement?

Got an announcement?

We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the link below and submit a form.

Submit announcement

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 29°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]