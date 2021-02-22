County crews plugging potholes

Now that the thick snow and ice from last week’s blizzard have finally melted, Ector County is dotted with potholes that men from the county highways and streets department are filling in.

Building damages were minimal, but maintenance had to move quickly to staunch a ruptured line in a frozen boiler at the downtown courthouse during the gusting, double-tough weather that saw overnight temperatures reach zero degrees.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner said Monday that a patching machine acquired by the highways and streets department last year will come into heavy use, especially in his big west side precinct.

“ The guys will be busy for a while repairing places in the roads where the water and ice got down into the cracks and froze,” Gardner said, adding that the crews will often be dispatched to potholes reported by the commissioners’ constituents.

“ They clean the area and fill it back up with aggregate,” he said.

Gardner said workers supervised by Building Maintenance Director Charles Pierce stopped water flowing from the burst line. “Charlie and his guys did an outstanding job through all of this,” he said.

Noting that the courthouse has two boilers in its basement, he said, “It was the smaller one that went out, but the larger one still worked.”

Gardner said the malfunctioning boiler had already been in the process of being replaced by Johnson Controls, which is also upgrading the lights and heating-air conditioning in all county buildings. “They’ll get it in there as soon as possible,” he said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer said the county offices were closed almost every day last week. He said Pierce was still assessing possible damages but had preliminarily reported minimal problems.