“Take Me Out Tuesday’ at La Esperanza

The Education Foundation of Odessa invites you to Take Me Out Tuesday today at La Esperanza, 1511 N. West County Road.
When patrons dine at La Esperanza today a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance our literacy projects within ECISD.
Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 432-456-7059 for more information.