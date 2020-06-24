Hays’ plan rebuffed by court

Ector County commissioners Tuesday considered Judge Debi Hays’ appeal for the authority to approve “any and all” COVID-19-related expenditures from the $2.6 million in federal money the county is receiving and rejected the plan on a 3-1 vote.

With Precinct 1 and 4 Commissioners Eddy Shelton and Armando Rodriguez watching on a big screen in the courtroom, Shelton moved to reject the proposal by saying it would amount to giving Hays “a blank check.”

Hays said she wouldn’t complain if the commissioners disagreed but that such a move would facilitate handling emergencies without waiting for a semi-monthly regular meeting or calling a special meeting.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers seconded Shelton’s motion and Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons voted with him and Shelton to rebuff the plan while Rodriguez voted “no,” he said, because he had “no problem with it.”

Auditor Randy Donner reported that the county had so far gotten $520,000 of the CARES Act money.

Shelton took part from home in the 10 a.m. session at the county administration building because he said he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus as Rodriguez tuned in from his office in the 1010 E. Eighth St. building because he said his immune system was vulnerable, they said.

In other business, the court heard city officials including Assistant Fire Chief Joey White say they plan extensive COVID-19 testing at eight city parks and buildings this summer and fall. Shelton’s motion to give the city $40,000 to help defray its expenses died for lack of a second.

Hays reported summoning the National Guard for a second round of testing July 1 and 2 at Kellus Turner Park at 2230 Sycamore Drive in West Odessa and the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department at 4454 W. Apple St. She said the Guard’s first round at the county coliseum suffered from a lack of participation.

The court also:

>> Approved the purchases of aerial surveillance drones for the sheriff’s office and the environmental enforcement department to curb illegal dumping.

>> OK’d raising the pay of health department epidemiologist Amrinder Chahal from $29.89 to $32.33 per hour with 100 percent of the cost to be paid by the state. An epidemiologist deals with the determinants and patterns of health and disease.

>> Approved a professional services contract for the Ector County Detention Center with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center with Jail Administrator Steven McNeill saying the agreement will cover inmates’ mental health services.

>> Agreed to apply for a refund from the Texas Area Agency on Aging for paper goods, masks, hand sanitizers and other items that Summit Food Service is now having to buy during the pandemic.

>> Approved auctioning surplus materials from various county departments.

>> OK’d Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George’s request to let a former county employee buy custom-fitted body armor with George explaining that the employee had retired and wanted to pay the county $1,200 for the vest.

>> Approved using the 2020 Help America Vote Act CARES Fund to make COVID-19 preparations for the Nov. 3 general election.