City blows $33,000 paying Austin lawyers

Records show the City of Odessa has paid more than $33,000 to an Austin law firm to fight a lawsuit brought by the Odessa American challenging the city’s illegal practice of concealing public information related to crime.

A Freedom of Information request to the city for the records only shows what the city was billed Feb. 4 to March 31 by the firm Cobb & Counsel of Austin.

Notes on the bill include “research potential methods for shifting responsibility to the Attorney General” and also “outline motion to transfer venue.”

This FOI request does not include what the firm billed the city for April.

The firm, on behalf of the city in a filing, claimed the OA’s complaint is with the Attorney General and not the city. The OA specifically alleges that the city violated the PIA “by failing to promptly release public information and by unreasonably redacting public information after unreasonable delay.”

The Austin firm crafted this position for the city in the lawsuit despite the fact that the city — and not the AG — violated the PIA, according to the OA.

In late April, the Texas Attorney General’s office filed a motion to deny the City of Odessa’s request that the AG defend the city’s position.

The filing, in the 161st District Court of Judge John Smith, asks the court to deny permissive joinder on the grounds that the OA is not accusing the AG’s office of failing to release public records, as the OA alleges that the City has done, but is taking issue with the city’s actions and repeated violations of the Texas Public Information Act by redacting information from crime reports that is public and also by causing delays in the release of information.

The City of Odessa also requested that the court transfer the entire case to Travis County, where the Attorney General’s office is located. The case cannot be transferred unless the judge grants the joinder.

Odessa City Councilwoman Peggy Dean on Wednesday said she wished a compromise could have been reached during meetings in 2019 between officials and the Odessa American and CBS-7.

City Attorney Natasha Brooks at that meeting defended the practice of heavily redacting affidavits and said it was how they handled the information in Midland where she had previously worked.

“ She was trained in Midland and that is the way they did it and no problem with the newspaper there,” Dean said. “I don’t think she believed it was illegal and she was erring on the side of conservatism. I don’t believe she was negligent, but was too conservative and we have to try and correct it.”

Weeks after that meeting, the heavily-redacted affidavits became less redacted but what had been a typical two-hour turnaround for affidavits was still taking anywhere from 48 hours to weeks.

“ The Council felt very strongly we had gone too far in one direction protecting information … It really, truly was wrong and we stopped it,” Dean said.

But the lawsuit was already filed and she said the city wanted to hire an outside attorney with expertise in this area of the law. She said it was never the intent to hide information from the public and that the legal bills rolling in are high.

John Bussian, a media law specialist and counsel for the OA, said the City of Odessa’s attempt to move the trial and to get the AG’s office involved on their behalf should fail.

“ The upshot of the attorney general’s message in its filing is that the AG wants no part in the city’s scheme to use the attorney general’s office as an excuse for refusing to release public records,” Bussian said.

Bussian said the city’s attempt to beg the attorney general to be party to the lawsuit essentially by suing the AG in a third-party action is unprecedented in Texas Public records enforcement cases. “The attorney general is saying I don’t want any part of that.”

The summary of the argument the AG makes is that the AG’s office has sovereign immunity to deny the city’s request to join them in fighting off the lawsuit, because that doctrine prohibits the city from suing the attorney general in this setting.

The AG’s office also argues in its motion that the city’s attempt to bring the AG into the lawsuit does not satisfy the basic rules of Texas state court procedure.

The OA originally filed the lawsuit in January to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, for months the OA had battled the city to provide public documents to both the OA and the public that includes police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of 25 others. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the incident were only released in late January.

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, which the OA and its media partner, CBS-7, argue violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request — certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes being delayed by days or weeks and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal court and not the city attorney’s office and often had those records in a few hours unredacted.

The city attorney announced that no records would be released until they were vetted by lawyers for the city.

In February, state and national newspaper associations, as well as the country’s largest newspaper chain, signaled support of the OA’s lawsuit.

The Texas Press Association and America’s Newspapers, which represents more than 1,000 daily and weekly digital and print newspapers, recently issued strong statements of support of the OA’s most recent legal action against the city.

Also, Gannett, owner of the Austin American-Statesman, the El Paso Times and six other daily Texas newspapers, offered their support as did the Texas Press Association (TPA).