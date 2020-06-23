Father, Daughter donate hair

Father and daughter charlie and kelci white were feeling somewhat light headed after getting their hair cut for children with hair loss wednesday.

kelci had thick strawberry blonde hair to her waist before stylist shelbie rose of sophisticuts in midland clipped it off for the cause. Charlie had equally thick white hair that he had shorn into a buzz cut.

Charlie white flies for summit aviation in bozeman, montana, and lives in greenwood. Company owner ben walton gave him the go-ahead to grow his hair and have it cut for children with hair loss with the proviso that he send regular photos.

About a year ago, charlie said he looked at kelci’s hair and thought he could still grow a full head of hair.

“ kelci’s been waiting on me to cut my hair. I’m just right there at the 8-inch mark to have it donated,” charlie said.

The children with hair loss facebook page says it was “created as a resource for all children who have medically related hair loss.”

“ our goal is to assist as many of these children as possible in changing their lives by improving their outlook and empowering them with a degree of self confidence that will allow them to face the world with renewed self-esteem,” it states.

charlie said he also planned to send a financial donation to the organization.

“ since i was a little kid i’ve had long hair. I had one bad bob and i never had short hair again,” kelci said.

she added that her long hair took about two years to grow.

before it was cut, kelci said, “i’m so excited. My head hurts all the time.”

she said her hair would form dreadlocks naturally.

now it will be easier to style her hair. She added that she would take about an hour in the shower.

“ it feels nice and fluffy again,” the 26-year-old said. “me and him have always had thick hair and so it’s like when my hair was so long it’s just pulling it down. It’s so heavy.”

kelci said her friends were going to freak out because they love her super long hair.

“ they all have short hair, so they love my long hair,” kelci said. “when i come around, they just want to play with it and i like that. It’s fun, but it got to the point where i was hating it (having the super long hair).”

charlie said he was ready to cut it back in mid-may, but it seemed like the growth slowed down.

“… this will work out good. It was all meant to be. I just couldn’t go another four inches. … my company was ready for me to cut my hair,” charlie said.

Along with kelci, charlie said he and his wife dianna have two other children, charles, the oldest, and bryce, the youngest.