Commissioners view interlocals

Ector County commissioners will review the county’s long-standing interlocal agreements with the City of Odessa in their regular 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting in advance of a 1 p.m. joint meeting with city officials.

The agreements cover topics like fire coverage, emergency medical services and the county jail.

Other business will include accepting a $33,333 donation to the sheriff’s office from Kent Distributors and ratifying a joint resolution between the Republican and Democratic parties to hold primary elections on March 3. Early voting and election day polling arrangements will also be made.

Bid specifications will be discussed for making improvements to 67th Street and bids reviewed for the installation of radio communications towers at Notrees and Penwell.

An affiliation contract between the county and the University of Texas Permian Basin will be reviewed for nursing students to earn clinical hours at the county detention center.

A ground lease agreement will be considered between the Texas Aero Co. and Schleymeyer Field Airport.