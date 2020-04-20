Parade welcomes 2-year-old

It was a day of celebration for Jeremy and Kara Story, albeit a different one that the couple had initially envisioned.

The Story family officially completed a kinship adoption of their 2-year-old son, Christopher, in a virtual court ceremony Monday due to the courthouse being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial plan was to have a party with friends and family at their home. With those plans on hold, the family decided to do the next best thing: have a parade.

Friends, family, the Odessa Fire Department and the Texas State Troopers were among the groups of people who came out to cheer, honk and wave down the streets of east Odessa Monday celebrating a joyous occasion from a distance.

“ What’s hard is not being able to celebrate with friends and family all together,” Kara said. “We had a huge party planned so everyone could meet him and celebrate and we weren’t able to do that. We are having a parade for him so that’ll be great for people to drive by and see him.”

There was plenty of excitement to this occasion and a rewarding one for a journey that had plenty of stops along the way.

It began midway through last year after Jeremy’s mother, Deena Story, died back in May after battling an illness since that February.

A month after her passing, the family got together for a balloon release to memorialize her and each member of the family wrote a note on the balloons before they floated away into the sky.

Jeremy’s note was a simple message for his mom but the end of it was a sign of things to come. It read: ‘P.S. Send us a baby.’

Fast forward a month after that and the process of adopting Christopher was underway. Christopher had been under the care of his grandmother up until he was 17 months old but Jeremy and Kara had spent enough time with him knowing that it was the direction they wanted to go.

“ We saw the opportunity and fell in love at the first sight of him and just went from there,” Jeremy said. “My mom used to joke that I can’t wait to have red-headed babies. And he has red hair already so that’s just great.”

Kara added that the fact that her husband and Christopher look like each other was “the cherry on top.”

“ When we first met Christopher, we saw that he has such a big personality,” she said. “He’s real goofy, easy to love, charming and he’s all boy.”

The process of adopting kept on moving forward through the summer and into the early part of 2020 and the original plan was to finalize the adoption at the beginning of March.

It hit a snag and was postponed to the middle of March, then the end of the month before Jeremy and Kara were dealt some tough news: the adoption would be postponed indefinitely due to everything going on with the coronavirus.

There was still that air of uncertainty until last week when the family got a phone call that reversed their outlook very quickly.

“ Our adoption lawyer called us about a week ago and told us, ‘Hey, you’re adopting Christopher but it’s going to be online and not in court,’” Jeremy said. “We were both just ecstatic with that.”

Even then, there was still some hesitation that the official adoption would be delayed again.

“ The adoption agency told us that they had about 10 days of work to do in seven days but we’ll make it happen,” Jeremy said. “We were kind of scared that it was going to go down to the wire and it was going to be pushed back again.”

Those fears turned to joy Monday when the ceremony finally went through as scheduled, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the family.

One of the signs made for the event by the family simply read: Heaven sent, court approved, forever spoiled as items on a list being checked off the list.

“ I feel like our family is so loved,” Jeremy said. “With everything going on in the world right now, it made us forget about things for a little bit. It was just great to forget about the problems and have genuine fun and just feel loved.”

As for the party, Kara said that she is planning on having one when the situation with the virus improves. For now, she’s simply thankful for the support that everyone has offered their family.

“ It’s great to know even in a time like this when there’s a lot of sadness and loneliness for people, we can still come together and celebrate no matter what,” Kara said.