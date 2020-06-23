  • June 23, 2020

OPD asking for public's help on hit-and-run - Odessa American

OPD asking for public’s help on hit-and-run

Posted: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:29 pm

OPD asking for public's help on hit-and-run

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a auto-pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred at about 10:27 p.m. June 20 in the 3300 block of South Dixie Boulevard.

Investigation revealed that suspect’s vehicle is a 2015-2019 Ford F-150, missing the passenger side mirror and radio antenna. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0010935, a news release detailed.

The investigation continues.

On June 20, at approximately 10:27 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 3300 block of South Dixie in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Investigation revealed that a Cleveland Lavern Harris, 30, was walking on the west side of the roadway in the 3300 block of South Dixie, the release detailed.

Investigation revealed that a pickup was traveling in the 3300 block of South Dixie and struck Harris. The driver of the pickup failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene without meeting legal requirements. Harris was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

 

