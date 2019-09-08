  • September 8, 2019

School menus are posted online - Odessa American: Announcements

e-Edition Subscribe

School menus are posted online

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:45 am

School menus are posted online OALIFE@OAOA.COM Odessa American

ECISD menus are now posted at https://ectorcountyisd.nutrislice.com/menu.

Select your school and date for breakfast, lunch or a la carte menus.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:45 am.

Got an announcement?

Got an announcement?

We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the link below and submit a form.

Submit announcement

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
75°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 70°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]