SENIOR CENTERS: July 26 – July 30, 2019

SALVADOR M. GUERRERO SOUTHSIDE ACTIVITY CENTER

900 S. Dixie Blvd., 337-4531.

>> Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

>> Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 10:30 a.m., exercise; 12:30 p.m., free loteria.

>> Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 9:30 a.m., Spanish Bible study; 10:30 a.m., exercise.

>> Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 9:30 a., English bible; 10:30 a.m., exercise.

>> Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 10:30 a.m., exercise; noon, Birthday Party; 12:30 p.m., bingo.

>> Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 10 a.m., loteria.

NORTHSIDE CENTER

1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281.

>> Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

>> Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 9 a.m., fabric painting; 10 a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., bridge.

>> Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 9 a.m., walk it off; 1 p.m., bingo.

>> Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 10 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Home Care Plus blood pressure check.

>> Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 9:45 a.m., Spanish bingo; noon, Spanish Bingo.

>> Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 10: a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., bingo and bridge.

WESTSIDE CENTER

2265 W. Sycamore Drive, 385-7715.

>> Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

>> Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 8 a.m., coffee time; 10 a.m., low impact exercise.

>> Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 8 a.m., coffee time; 10 a.m., low impact exercise; 1 p.m., sewing class.

>> Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 8 a.m., coffee time; 10 a.m., low impact exercise.

>> Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 8 a.m., coffee time; 10 a.m., low impact exercise; 1 p.m., sewing class.

>> Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dominoes, card games, table games, puzzles, pool tables, exercise room; 8 a.m., coffee time; 10 a.m., low impact exercise.

