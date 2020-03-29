Ector County cases up to 3

Ector County COVID-19 confirmed positive cases numbered 3 on Sunday with 43 tests pending results and 26 confirmed negative.

That is up from 1 positive on Saturday. Among the pending cases are those of two Ector County Sheriff’s deputies who were tested Friday.

The Ector County Health Department was notified Sunday morning of two new confirmed cases, a husband and wife in their 60s and there is no word at this time on where the couple is believed to have contracted the virus. The man is an inpatient at a local hospital in Odessa while the woman is self-isolating at home.

A news release from the department on Sunday indicated the department is conducting epidemiological investigations to quickly identify close contacts of the confirmed cases.

As the global pandemic sweeps the United States Mayor David Turner on Saturday said his mother is ill and had been tested for the virus. He also said he will issue some type of shelter-in-place that will close more businesses this week. City parks were closed on Friday.

Also on Saturday the Ector County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that they would transition from a physical facility to a virtual facility due to a “potential exposure.” No one detailed if that potential exposure was through the Mayor.

A bit of a struggle continues between county and city officials as information from County Judge Debi Hays remains difficult to come by. By statute, county judges are in charge when disaster/emergency declarations are in place.

At issue for many Odessans is what appears to be difficulty qualifying to get a test for COVID-19. Many have posted on the OA’s Facebook page and called to complain about not being allowed to have a test. County officials have said they are giving tests in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Midland has done more testing than Odessa. Midland has, as of Sunday afternoon, 12 confirmed cases with about 245 being tested.

One issue for Ector County’s testing numbers could be that private labs are doing screenings and are required to report to the state and to the county but have not been reporting to the county.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf began calling labs and state officials seeking to straighten out the numbers for worried Odessans.

He was asked by Hays to help with the reporting from private labs of COVID-19 tests originating in Ector County. He shared his report to Hays on Saturday.

The report indicates that Landgraf reached out to the three largest labs in Odessa and is waiting to hear back from one. Following those conversations he also contacted

officials in the Governor’s office and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“In my discussions with the private labs, I can see why there are some issues with reporting test results to the Ector County Health Department,” Landgraf wrote.

He said prior to Gov. Abbott’s March 24 executive order, private labs were only required to report their COVID-19 lab results to DSHS, and not to local health departments.

“As a result, the labs apparently are not accustomed to reporting test results to local health departments. And it seems, with the Governor’s executive order being so recently issued, the directive to report test results to both DSHS and local health departments has not been widely implemented. In fact, in one case, the lab director was not even aware of the new executive order. I have emailed the Governor’s March 24th executive order to that lab director and encouraged compliance with it.”

Landgraf also asked DSHS officials to report the test results it receives from private labs back to the county of origin. The DSHS official indicated that they would do so, but that there is a lag time due to high volumes across the state, and the fact that many of the testing forms received from private labs have to be completed with information that was omitted by the patient, the provider and/or the lab. As a result, it may take several days for those reports to make it back to the county.

He also asked the DSHS state official to have the DSHS regional office contact the Ector County Health Department to open up a line of communication, serve as resource and to facilitate COVID-19 test results reporting to the Ector County Health Department from DSHS and private labs. “DSHS was very willing to grant that request,” he wrote.

Landgraf also recommended that the Ector County Health Department issue a memorandum to all physicians/providers in the county who are involved with collecting samples from potential COVID-19 patients. He said the memo should strongly encourage those physicians/providers to:

>>In collaboration with the patient and the lab, fill out the testing form in its entirety so that omitted information doesn’t have to be subsequently acquired and provided by DSHS.

>>Request that the lab performing the test report the test results (positive or negative) directly to the Ector County Health Department, in addition to DSHS.

>>Report any test results (positive or negative) immediately to the Ector County Health Department that have already been received from a private lab.