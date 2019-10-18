Giving back through community service

Complex Community Federal Credit Union on Thursday celebrated “International Credit Union Day” by giving back to the community while also celebrating 61 years of serving West Texas.

The credit union sent team members to make visits around the area to honor some of the unsung heroes of the area including first responders and medical professionals.

Every October credit unions around the world come together to celebrate International Credit Union Day.

Team members stopped by hospitals and police and fire stations, schools and other organizations that serve West Texas. Team members dropped off goodies, meeting with first responders, and reading to local students, just to name a few of the stops on Thursday.

This year’s International Credit Union Day coincides with CCFCU celebrating its 61st Anniversary in West Texas. In honor of that milestone this week, CCFCU team members, with the help of local students, are packing 61,000 meals for West Texas children in need.