UTPB provost makes semifinalist list for Louisiana post

University of Texas Permian Basin’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dan Heimmermann is a semifinalist for the president’s job at University of Louisiana at Monroe, the university system website detailed.

Cami Geisman, vice president for external affairs for the University of Louisiana System, said the timeline was pretty aggressive and it was planned to be complete in May, but COVID-19 put a stop to that.

“ We had to extend it a little bit. One of the main parts of our process is having the candidates come to campus and meet and interview with different groups including faculty and staff; students. Since we didn’t have any students on campus, we decided it was appropriate to extend the timeline so where we are … There is a list of semifinalists and they will hopefully be on campus the week of Aug. 17, which is the first week of the fall semester for ULM and they’ll do on-campus interviews and the committee will name two to three finalists to interview with the full University of Louisiana System board of supervisors … Then they’ll choose a president and that president will hopefully start in the fall,” Geisman said.

“ It is still in the process and that’s kind of where we are,” she added.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said she is aware that Heimmerman is a semifinalist for the ULM post.

“… And I am not surprised that there is a high level of interest in him as a leader. Dan’s knowledge and expertise concerning the academic enterprise and his accomplishments at UT Permian Basin are impressive. UTPB has greatly benefited from his leadership over the past six years. While we hope that Dan remains with us for a long time, it would not be at all surprising if Dan’s talent and record of accomplishment led to the next natural step in his career trajectory — a presidency or chancellorship. I can state categorically that any university would be most fortunate to have him as their leader,” Woodley said in a statement.

There were 18 candidates originally, she said. Along with Heimmermann, other candidates are Katrice Albert, executive vice president of S2A Solutions; dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at University of Louisiana at Monroe; Timothy Holcomb, associate professor fellow of Farmer School of Business Endres, Miami University; Jeannine Kahn, provost and vice president for academic affairs, University of Louisiana System; Julia Letlow, executive assistant to the president for external affairs and community outreach, University of Louisiana at Monroe; and Sheri McMahan, provost and vice president for academic affairs, California State University-Fullerton.

“ We had a lot of interest in the position and we were very pleased. Our search process is one that has been refined over the years and we’re really, really comfortable with how the search process goes and we usually get a really nice pool of candidates. It doesn’t come easy. You have to do a good job spreading the word about the job and then they come in. We were very pleased,” Geisman said.

The Monroe campus has more than 9,000 students and has an emphasis on health sciences. They have dental hygiene and a nursing school.

The campus is scheduled to open the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in August and plans are to start a physical therapy program in around 2021.

“ It’s a beautiful campus. It’s right on the bayou and they have, I think they have more water skiing national championships than any other school in the nation,” Geisman said.

The University of Louisiana System has nine universities throughout the state with about 92,000 students.