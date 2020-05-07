Abbott modifies order

Governor Greg Abbott updated his executive order Thursday via a press release that eliminates “confinement as a punishment.”

Abbott was quoted in the release saying, “Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen.”

The order comes after multiple people have been jailed throughout the State for defying the Abbott’s COVID-19-related orders.

One of those arrested is Gabrielle Ellison, owner of the West Odessa bar Big Daddy Zane’s. Ellison was charged with violating the order Monday following a protest at her bar involving protestors armed with “AR-15 type weapons.”

The arrest of Ellison gained national attention after Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene in an armored personnel carrier. While accompanied with Texas Troopers, law enforcement drew their guns on armed protestors and demanded they put their hands up.

Protesters said that the Sheriff used extreme force in the situation and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that the protesters weren’t attending the bar in protest, but were only trying to intimidate law enforcement. Many of the protestors were not from this area.

Griffis said that those with guns were arrested because they were unlawfully carrying weapons on a prohibited premises while Ellison said that they were not on the bar property, but were on her private property behind the bar. However, photos taken by an Odessa American photographer clearly show some armed protestors in front of the bar’s property and in the rear parking lot prior to law enforcement arriving.

OA staff observed Ellison asking protestors to move to her private property behind the bar and parking lot.

Griffis has been drawing heat on social media and personal threats. He said Wednesday night he had to call the Bomb Unit to his house because someone called the Sheriff’s Office saying they were going to blow up his “personal pick-up.” He said that they did not find any evidence of a bomb, but that he can’t dismiss anything at this point. He continues to get hate mail from people who he says are from other parts of the country. Those threats and the immaturity need to stop, he said.

The group that attended the bar while armed was the same group of people who stood outside Shelley Luther’s salon in Dallas so that she could open. Luther was arrested, fined $7,000 and seven days in jail, but was later released.

Texas Lt. Gov., Dan Patrick said that he would pay Luther’s fine and also that he would “take her place in house arrest” so she could go back to work before her release.

A press release sent out Wednesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton detailed that the actions of Dallas County Judge Eric V. Moyé who sentenced Luther were, “A clear example of abuse of his judicial authority,” and Abbott said that the updated order “If correctly applied should free Shelley Luther.”

Abbott also said that he wanted to ensure that other Texans who were arrested like Laredo residents Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were reportedly offering eyelash and nail services from their homes, in violation of the local emergency management plan, should not be subject to confinement.

When Griffis was asked if the comments made by Abbott, Paxton and Patrick threw local law enforcement and local elected officials under the bus, he said, “It absolutely does.”

“ If you’re not gonna have any backbone and back us up, then why put the order out,” he said, “If they’re not gonna stand by what they’re saying then why don’t they just get up on TV and say well ‘This is what we suggest.’”

“ Why put forth to law enforcement to enforce these orders if you’re not gonna have the backbone to stand up and back up what you’ve ordered.”

Griffis said that although he doesn’t always agree with everything Abbott does, he said that Abbott is the duly elected governor and if he puts forth an executive order, “We’re sworn to uphold that order and the law. So it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Griffis said he thought a lot of the amendment to the order had to do with Luther’s case.

“ Seven days in jail seems a little extreme to me for what she was charged with, but the fact of the matter is, the law enforcement out there was ordered by the governor’s order to enforce the law and they did.”

District 81 State Representative Brooks Landgraf said that, “Anything that’s going to have the impact of the law in Texas…Things that have that legal impact definitely need to be cleared up for people, for businesses, for customers to understand and there also needs to be enough clarity so that peace officers can enforce them.”

He said clarity is key in the act of legislature and in the authority of law.

“ I think that needs to be a guiding principle,” he said.

Part of Monday’s bar protest per Ellison was due to inconsistencies relating to the reopening of Ector County where bars are prohibited to open while Game Rooms can open at 25 percent capacity.

“ It is important not to pick winners and losers when it comes to businesses and so just for the sake of clarity again, it is important for the laws to be clear enough to be understood and clear enough to be enforced and obviously that’s a little more difficult to do in a time like this…it’s certainly a unique set of circumstances, but clarity is important when it comes to the rule of law,” Landgraf said.

Relating to Monday’s events, Sheriff Griffis said, “We stand by what we did. We were enforcing the order of the governor and that’s gonna apply to the bar owner that was arrested the other day. It will not apply to those other individuals,” he said referencing the armed protesters.

Griffis said Monday’s events are still under investigation and ECSO is in communication with the county and district attorney and that the organizers’, “intent was not to protest the Second Amendment and we have substantial proof of that,” he said.

“ This lady at the bar created this whole issue by inviting these armed individuals out here from other parts of the state. We had a mass shooting here Aug. 31 and that’s still vivid in our minds and when we observe a thing like this with multiple armed individuals like this with multiple magazines loaded, that calls for alarm for us. We wanna go home at night just like everybody else and we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure we go home at night. All it takes is one slip up and me or one of my officers ends up as a star on the back of a unit, a memorial star.”

He said that those armed protesters should just take care of their communities and, “we’ll take care of ours,” he said.

In other COVID-19 related news:

Ector County Health Department reports: 94 positive, 1,253 negative, 75 pending, 63 recovered, 1,422 total tested

Drive-Thru testing: 212 total calls, 6 positive, 46 negative, 18 pending, 70 total tested

National Guard Drive-Thru testing: 84 total tested, 62 negative, 1 positive, 21 pending.

The Health Department is not permitting any semi-public pools to be open for the 2020 season, County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said including all apartment complexes, hotels and motel pools.

Medical Center Hospital: 797 total tested, 55 positive, 3 in the hospital (none on ventilators), 722 negative tests, 20 pending, 1 in the hospital under investigation.

Odessa Regional Medical Center: 325 total tests, 15 positives, 305 negatives, 5 pending.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that new clusters of positives are directly related to social gatherings.

City buildings officially opened up to the public Wednesday with limited hours from 9a.m to 4p.m. and they recommend that people social distance and wear a mask while attending city buildings. If people don't want to go to city buildings, they can go to https://tinyurl.com/y63g2pqn to pay bills online.