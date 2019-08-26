  • August 26, 2019

Hispanic Heritage Month events announced

Hispanic Heritage Month events announced

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 4:00 am

A celebration of culture and community will take place in Odessa during Hispanic Heritage Month.

In just a few weeks, organizations will host festivities that entertain, educate the public and embrace the rich history and traditions of the Hispanic community. The heritage month takes place Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 nationwide and recognizes the contributions Latino Americans have made to society.

Carol Uranga, executive director of Hispanic Heritage of Odessa said event planning for the month has been fueled by the energy and excitement of coordinators passionate about keeping the culture alive.

“We’re including just about every entity we can think of,” she said. “We have a whole slate of events and this is the best year we’re going to have so far.”

Unity will be a key theme among the events, and everyone is invited to participate.

“We want everyone to know what our culture is all about,” Uranga said. “Education is the only way for us all to come together.”

The Hispanic Heritage Vaquero Breakfast will kick off activities at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at La Margarita festival grounds, 1257 W. Monahans St. A parade is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14.

The 16 de Septiembre parade is held in honor of Mexico’s Independence Day, which is officially celebrated on Sept. 16.

Jesse Porras is the lead organizer of the parade and said the route will begin at 10 a.m. at Odessa College and participants will head south on Andrews Highway and Grant Avenue. The event will conclude at the Ector County Independent School District Administration Building located at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. at about noon.

An award ceremony for parade participants will be held afterward at Club 20/20 located at 1023 S. Grant Ave.

Additional events will carry on throughout the month-long observance.

Hispanic Heritage Month Events
  • Sept. 13: Vaquero Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at La Margarita festival grounds, 1257 W. Monahans St.
  • Sept. 14: 16 de Septiembre parade, 10 a.m. to noon beginning at Odessa College and ending at the ECISD Administration Building located at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Visit the event page for more information. https://www.facebook.com/events/739313753155045/

  • Sept. 16: Abalos-Pioneer family exhibit, 10 a.m. at the Ector County Library.
  • Sept. 26: Hispanic art exhibit, 7 p.m. at BB&T Bank located on Texas Avenue.
  • Sept. 20: Hispanic medical professionals lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Odessa Regional Medical Center.
  • Sept. 24: Don Quixote Outstanding Educator award reception, 6 p.m. at ECISD Administration Building patio.
  • Oct. 3: Latina Charlas “Women Empowering Women,” 11:30 a.m. at UTPB Mesa Building second floor.
  • Oct. 5: LULAC Scholarship fundraiser, 7 p.m. at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane.
  • Oct. 15: Grand finale, 7 p.m. at the Halftime Grill & Cantina patio.

For more information, visit the Hispanic Heritage of Odessa Facebook page.

