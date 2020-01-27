Brandon Batch touts civic service

Brandon Batch is hoping voters won’t focus on the fact that he was not registered to vote prior to last year but instead on his civic service as a congressional aide in Washington, D.C., and experience as a businessman.

“I’m proud of what I have done,” Batch said. “That’s what I am hoping voters focus on. Did I vote? No. But I was performing a civic duty and I am absolutely proud of that.”

Batch acknowledges that currently the race is not for the March 3 primary GOP nomination but to land as one of the top vote-getters to make an almost certain May 26 runoff. With 10 in the primary, it’s unlikely one will get 50.01 percent of the primary vote to win outright.

Batch, 30, is running for the seat left up for grabs with the coming retirement of Congressman Mike Conaway, R-Midland. The eventual winner faces one Democrat and one independent in the Nov. 3 general election.

Born in Odessa, Batch is one of five siblings who were left by their father and then later lost their mother to multiple sclerosis when he was in seventh grade. The Batch siblings took care of one another and he eventually ended up in Midland when a family there became his legal guardian.

He said the fact that two weeks after he graduated from Texas Tech he landed in Washington, D.C., first as an intern and later as a staff member for Congressman Michael McCaul, R-Austin, shows he is committed to public service.

“It wasn’t something I thought much about as a resident of D.C.,” Batch said of not registering to vote. “It’s extremely liberal, but it’s no excuse … I knew I would have to explain this and while my voting records are absent, and I’ve been rightly criticized for it, that doesn’t change the fact that I was not inactive in public service.”

Batch said recent online reports from Texas Scorecard, which is a publication of Empower Texans, that questioned his voting don’t bother him but that some were inaccurate about his work when he was with McCaul’s office.

The site questioned Batch’s claims that he was on diplomatic travel during the 2016 presidential election and also reported that he only took one trip to Colombia during 2016.

Rachel Walker, the communications director for McCaul’s office, said Monday that Batch did indeed travel during 2016 on “multiple trips” for the congressman’s office and that those trips included stops in Saudi Arabia.

Batch said his focus is not on any group attacking him but on the race and running a positive campaign. “I’m focusing on more important things like what the voters of District 11 want,” Batch said.

He said his campaign has a lot of support across the district “and that makes you a target and that’s OK. I think people recognize how much I have to offer.”

Batch said he can do a lot not just for District 11 but for the Republican Party in Texas. “I don’t choose to make a big to-do about it, but I am proud to be a black conservative in the second-most conservative district in Texas,” he said.

Batch said that like President Trump, he runs his own social media and interacts directly with District 11 residents. “I reach out and that is the kind of thing we are focused on because Feb. 18 is early voting and we don’t have time for distractions,” he said.

He said securing the border is a top priority and that means a wall and the use of technology and drones and boosting manpower. “We can talk about immigration reform after we secure the border,” he said.

Batch said the voters are concerned about health care, adding, “We have to get the federal government out of health care.

“It doesn’t work. Give the power back to the states and let private companies compete, and over time, the competition will drive down the cost of health care. These are the things people are focused on.”

He touts that he is the only candidate who has ever worked in Congress and says that gives him a boost.

On the ongoing impeachment hearings, Batch said the Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump “since before he was elected.”

He said Trump has achieved “incredible success” in the White House and that “he did what he said he was going to do.

“The impeachment is a sham.”

He added that it is good to see a president do what he said he’d do and be successful.

Unlike some of his opponents, Batch doesn’t have any current endorsements and he declined to discuss how much money his campaign has raised prior to next week’s mandatory financial filings.

“I haven’t been seeking endorsements,” he said. “We are a campaign for the people and that is what matters. My record should speak for itself and the only endorsement I am seeking is that of the constituents here in District 11. Outside of that, there aren’t many that matter that much.”

Batch faces Midland’s J.D. Faircloth, J. Ross Lacy and Ned Luscombe. Also, Odessans Jamie Berryhill Jr., and Casey Gray, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Wesley Virdell of Brady, August Pfluger of San Angelo and Gene Barber of Colorado City round out the GOP contenders.

San Angeloans Jon Mark Hogg, a Democrat, and Wacy Alpha Cody, an independent, will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.