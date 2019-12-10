County offices mostly unopposed

Local and regional races in the March 3 Republican Primary were finally shaping up in an official manner Monday with the approach of the 6 p.m. Monday filing deadline.

Ten Republicans and a Democrat had filed in the 11th Congressional race while three men, including incumbent Eddy Shelton, had gotten into the GOP’s Precinct 1 Ector County commissioner’s contest.

Republicans Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger are opposing Shelton’s bid for a second four-year term and Jeff Russell seeks election as Precinct 3 commissioner to succeed the retiring Dale Childers. Gardner is a former Odessa City councilman and the son of longtime commissioner the late Freddie Gardner.

Unopposed Republicans include Sheriff Mike Griffis, Dusty Gallivan, who is leaving the county attorney’s office to run for district attorney to replace the retiring Bobby Bland, and Greg Barber, who is running for county attorney.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Judicial District is unopposed as are Justin Low, seeking the 161st District judgeship being vacated by the retiring John Smith, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright.

Also showing unopposed Monday afternoon was State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa).

The Republican Party of Texas reported that these 10 congressional candidates had paid their $3,125 filing fees and reported campaign treasurers: Midlanders J.D. Faircloth, J. Ross Lacy and Ned Luscombe and Brandon Batch, August Pfluger II of San Angelo, Jamie Berryhill of Odessa, Cynthia J. Breyman of Andrews, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Wesley Virdell of Brady and Gene Barber, whose hometown was not immediately known.

Wacy Alpha Cody and Ross Schumann of San Angelo had said in October that they would run as Republicans, but they had not filed.

San Angelo Democrat Jon Mark Hogg had previously announced his candidacy and his secretary on Monday confirmed his filing with the Texas Democratic Party. Hogg is an attorney and a former San Angelo city councilman.

Ector County GOP Chairman Tisha Crow said Monday that the race will be so competitive that it will be unlikely that anyone will get the 50.01 percent necessary to win the primary without a runoff.

And with the four Midland candidates splitting up the vote there and with Granbury and Hood County, on the far east end of the district, not having a candidate but expected to vote heavily, Odessa and Granbury will get lots of attention in the next three months, Crow said.

The race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term. The general election will be on Nov. 3 next year.

“The Midland candidates are spending a lot of time in Ector County because the Midland vote will be diluted,” Crow said. “Hood County will play a large role, too, and the race will be expensive.

“I think there is a possibility that, with the May runoff, the winner will spend close to $3 million.”

Asked what will happen to the 11th District in 2121 redistricting, Crow said, “There is a good chance that it will be realigned in some way.

“Some people say we’ll lose it altogether, but I don’t foresee that. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to happen. It will be a free-for-all.”

Midland County Republican Chairman Sherri Merket said the congressional race has so many candidates that the voters will need to research them. “It’s shaping up to be an interesting race,” she said.

“We need to study the candidates and make sure we send the best one to represent us in Washington.”

Efforts to reach Ector County Democratic Chairman Joanna Marie Wells were unsuccessful.

Here are the Republican candidates for Congress:

>> Faircloth is a former Midland mayor and a certified public accountant.

>> Lacy is a 37-year-old Midland city councilman and oil company president.

>> Luscombe is a registered nurse.

>> Batch is a 30-year-old Austin businessman, a former Midlander and a former congressional aide in Washington, D.C.

>> Pfluger is a 41-year-old Air Force reservist and rancher, a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a former fighter pilot.

>> Berryhill, 65, is director of the Mission Messiah residency program for women and a 2004 congressional candidate.

>> Breyman is a bank investor and educator.

>> Tucker is a veteran and a retired businessman.

>> Virdell is a 39-year-old Air Force veteran and trucking company owner.

>> Gene Barber was a late-filer and little information on the candidate was available.

The 11th Congressional District encompasses Andrews, Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Dawson, Eastland, Ector, Glasscock, Hood, Irion, Kimble, Llano, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Pinto, Runnels, San Saba, Sterling and Tom Green counties and parts of Erath and Stephens counties.