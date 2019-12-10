LOCAL BRIEFS: Dec 10

L

1 dead in FM 2020 crash

A 20-year-old Odessa man who was a pedestrian is dead following a hit and run on FM 2020 on Saturday in Ector County.

Julian A. Molinar, 20, of Odessa was pronounced dead by Odessa Fire & Rescue at the scene of the accident at FM 202, about 2 miles west of Odessa.

Molinar was a pedestrian crossing the roadway when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado struck him. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene but was later located and Joanna Ruiz, 41, of Odessa, was arrested and charged with accident involving death, a felony. Her bond was set at $25,000. As of Monday afternoon she remained at the Ector County Detention Center.

Parade winners named

The City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa named winners from the 2019 Parade of Lights in Odessa on Saturday.

Commercial Business Entry Division:

1st: American Eagle LLC, score of 150/150

2nd: Four Seasons Plumbing llc, score of 135.84/150

3rd: UNO HotShot Services, score of 132.95/150

Community Organization Entry Division:

1st: OCTECHS S.P.I.R.I.T. Club, score of 140.4/150

2nd: GOPB T.L. Booth Head Start, score of 131/150

3rd: OHS Bronchette Booster Club, score of 129.85/150

School Entry Division:

1st: Giants Football Team, score of 109.15/150

2nd: F. C. Whitiker Head Start, score of 106.45/150

3rd: Ector College Prep Cheerleaders, 106.39/150

Individual/Family Entry Division:

1st: Chris and Liz Munoz, score of 139.37/150

Mayor’s Award Winner:

American Eagle LLC, score of 90/90

Alexa Moulakis

Affiliated, SouthWest merging

A Monday news release details that Affiliated Bank and Odessa SouthWest Bancshares, Inc. officials have signed an agreement and plan of merger that meansBancAffiliated will acquire SouthWest Bank from Odessa SouthWest in a stock and cash transaction.

Affiliated Bank and SouthWest Bank will merge with SouthWest Bank being the surviving charter. The combined franchise will have about $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loans and $1.2 billion in deposits based on the companies’ balance sheets as of Sept. 30.

“We are excited about combining two banks whose values and cultures are so aligned,” Affiliated Bank CEO Garry J. Graham stated in a news release. “We look forward to the endless opportunities that this merger presents for our customers, communities, team members and shareholders. Together we will not only expand our footprint in Texas and our lending capacity but also provide enhanced technology, products and services to better serve our valued customers.”

SouthWest Bank CEO Dewey Bryan stated in the release that customers can count on seeing the same familiar faces. “SouthWest Bank and Affiliated Bank have many similarities, including our long histories of supporting our respective communities and providing a banking environment where you can do business with people you trust, and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”

The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and is currently expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1959, today Affiliated Bank has about $950 million in total assets and offers a full suite of commercial banking products and services. The Bank operates from its headquarters in Arlington and has four full-service branches (Arlington, Bedford, Garland and Round Rock) and is planning to open two Fort Worth locations in the near future.

SouthWest Bank officially opened its doors for business in with six full-service locations in Odessa, Midland and Lubbock) and offers a full suite of products, including commercial banking services, mortgage, factoring and SBA loans, as well as trust services.

Census event is Wednesday

A Census 2020 Kick Off event is scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Ector County Commissioners’ Courtroom, 1010 East 8th Street, Room 500.

The event is to inform the community on how Ector County and the City of Odessa are preparing for the 2020 census.

Texas receives more than $43 billion per year based on decennial census data. In 2010, the census showed 137,130 people in Ector County and Odessa.

Officials of Ector County/City of Odessa, along with US Census 2020 Officials personnel will be on hand to answer questions.

Mature Driving Class

A Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave.

Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers.

Reservations are required.

For reservations or information, call 337-5281.

Kendra Scott show at MCH

Jewler Kendra Scott will host an exclusive trunk show in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. The trunk show will be hosted by Medical Center Hospital in the Admitting Lobby from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday with 20 percent of the proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network to fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Hospital.

Sneak a peek at their collection before the trunk show at https://www.kendrascott.com/.