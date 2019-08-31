City considering impact fees

Not long after the Midland City Council, the Odessa City Council received a rundown on impact fees, what they are and how they could help the city pay for its rapid growth.

Jeff Whitacre and John Atkins with Kimley-Horn, who conducted the city’s transportation master plan, spoke with council members this week about impact fees. These fees are imposed on developers of residential or commercial buildings to help cover the cost of providing services to the new development.

“It’s a mechanism to cover the cost that growth is putting on the system,” Whitacre told council members. “Growth to pay for growth of infrastructure.”

Flexibility is one of the biggest benefits to impact fees, Whitacre said.

“The developer comes in, you can collect the money, and you can spend it on the city’s highest priority area,” Whitacre said. “You have to spend it on a road that meets some criteria, but you have some flexibility where you spend it.”

When a development first comes in, it generates demand on the infrastructure system, thus the need for improvements, he said. With impact fees, it’s a one-time fee the developer pays. These fees can be used to pay for roadways, the upsizing of utility lines, surveying and engineering costs. However, there are some limits to what they can pay for. Whitacre said impact fees can’t be used to pay for operations and maintenance or existing needs, and need to be part of a capital improvement project.

The money collected from impact fees also has to be spent within 10 years, he said. Other checks and balances include a capital improvements advisory committee, which Whitacre said 40 percent must be made up by the local development committee. This committee would meet every six months to hear how much money has been collected and how the city is using it.

“We are generating money from future development that’s coming in to help offset some of these costs and so maybe you don’t have to raise your water and sewer rates for another five years,” Atkins said.

The council reviewed other possible funding options, as well, such as street maintenance fees. Street maintenance fees are monthly fees that would show up on utility bills, which Whitacre said would be similar to water and wastewater rates except used to address issues like potholes.

Other alternatives include a public improvement district, which is a defined area established to provide improvements, financed by assessments against the property owners in the area. There are also transportation management districts, where an area of the city would be assessed a tax to be put toward transportation infrastructure in that area.

“Impact fees are not the only bullet in your gun to solve this, there are other opportunities, too,” Whitacre said.

But for the most part, it seems the council hasn’t made up their minds on any of these opportunities quite yet.

“I do think that we have to look at other avenues for getting the money to help pay for these infrastructure needs that we have,” District 3 Council Member Detra White said. “Citizens have made it very clear that they do not want their taxes to increase any more than necessary. And so it has to come from somewhere.”

White said she knew developers would be passing the cost of the impact fees onto the consumer by including it in the price of the house, and that it would be specific to those consumers, but she’s still not ready to make a decision at this point.

District 2 Council Member Dewey Bryant said the information given to him was overwhelming at the meeting, and said it would require more research and understanding of the effects before he could make a decision.

“It would take a lot more time and a lot more detail and a lot more study on my part in understanding the impact before I could ever get comfortable to go from that point,” Bryant said.