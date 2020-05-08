  • May 8, 2020

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin launches new fundraiser - Odessa American: Announcements

e-Edition Subscribe

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin launches new fundraiser

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 8:28 pm

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin launches new fundraiser oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin is launching a new on-line fundraiser to replace fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19.

During these difficult times, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, like many other nonprofits, has had to make some tough decisions about the organization and fundraising activities in light of COVID-19. In response, the club is launching a new digital fundraising event that continue through May 15.

Opportunities to make direct donations to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as bid on silent auction items like a guitar signed by George Strait, Southwest Airlines tickets and more will be available on this website. The fundraiser is available at: https://one.bidpal.net/bgcpb.

Since 1958, our generous supporters have backed the Boys & Girls Clubs in Midland and Odessa through good times and rough patches,” said David Chancellor, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin. “This era of a global pandemic will be difficult for the club, but even more so for the extremely vulnerable populations that we support. This new fundraiser and the generosity of our supporter will allow us to be able to weather this storm like we have others in the past and continue to support the children in our communities who need the most help.”

The fundraiser received support from a variety of companies and individuals in the community, including Alpha & Omega, Sewell Family of Companies, Emmet Headlee, John Burns, The Garriga Law Firm, Bobby Bland, Community National Bank, Rosalind Redfern Grover, Doublepoint Energy, Cooper Construction Company, Saulsbury Industries, Frost Bank, Aim Bank, H-E-B, Cinergy Entertainment, and Henry Resources.

Posted in , on Friday, May 8, 2020 8:28 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got an announcement?

Got an announcement?

We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the link below and submit a form.

Submit announcement

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]