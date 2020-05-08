Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin launches new fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin is launching a new on-line fundraiser to replace fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19.

During these difficult times, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, like many other nonprofits, has had to make some tough decisions about the organization and fundraising activities in light of COVID-19. In response, the club is launching a new digital fundraising event that continue through May 15.

Opportunities to make direct donations to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as bid on silent auction items like a guitar signed by George Strait, Southwest Airlines tickets and more will be available on this website. The fundraiser is available at: https://one.bidpal.net/bgcpb.

“ Since 1958, our generous supporters have backed the Boys & Girls Clubs in Midland and Odessa through good times and rough patches,” said David Chancellor, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin. “This era of a global pandemic will be difficult for the club, but even more so for the extremely vulnerable populations that we support. This new fundraiser and the generosity of our supporter will allow us to be able to weather this storm like we have others in the past and continue to support the children in our communities who need the most help.”

The fundraiser received support from a variety of companies and individuals in the community, including Alpha & Omega, Sewell Family of Companies, Emmet Headlee, John Burns, The Garriga Law Firm, Bobby Bland, Community National Bank, Rosalind Redfern Grover, Doublepoint Energy, Cooper Construction Company, Saulsbury Industries, Frost Bank, Aim Bank, H-E-B, Cinergy Entertainment, and Henry Resources.