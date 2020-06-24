Free testing on the way

During Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting, city officials including Assistant Fire Chief Joey White said they plan to do extensive COVID-19 testing at eight city parks and buildings this summer and fall.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays also reported bringing back the National Guard for a second round of testing July 1 and 2 at Kellus Turner Park at 2230 Sycamore Drive in West Odessa and the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department at 4454 W. Apple St.

The Ector County Health Department detailed on their website Tuesday that there are 632 total people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

The website shows that 396 positive cases are confirmed, 236 cases are probable and 381 of those cases are active.

The health department detailed that seven Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications and 244 have recovered from the virus.

A press release from the health department regarding nursing homes showed that Focused Care at Odessa has had 14 positive cases including one death, one staff member at Deerings Nursing Home has tested positive and four staff members at Sienna Nursing Home have tested positive.

The release included a statement from the health department detailing that the confirmed and probable case count has been rising and, “several have expressed concerns throughout the community.”

“The rise in numbers seems to be alarming and that is understandable,” the update states stressing the need to protect those most vulnerable to the virus by wearing masks and staying home if having symptoms.

The health department asked everyone to protect loved ones who would be significantly impacted if they got the virus including grandparents and the immunocompromised. Many of the confirmed cases are 21 to 30-years-old who reported mild symptoms. “The main focus is to keep our hospitalizations down and not overload the hospitals. Please take actions to protect others around the community and reduce the spread,” the release stated.

Medical Center Hospital reported 232 positive cases in a Tuesday press release. Fifteen of those people are in the hospital. Ten patients are on the designated floor including one patient from Focused Care at Crane and two patients from Focused Care at Odessa. Five patients are reportedly in the critical care unit and four of them are on ventilators including one from Ward County and three from Big Bend Regional.

The next virtual hospital COVID-19 briefing will be streamed at 3 p.m., Wednesday on MCH’s Facebook page.

In other COVID-19 news:

CBS7 reported that seven inmates and one jailer have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. This adds to the two inmates who tested positive last week at the jail.

The report detailed that inmates who have tested positive have been moved to quarantine cells until they show no symptoms for 72 hours.