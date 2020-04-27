  • April 27, 2020

MORE POSITIVES

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 9:00 am

Four employees from Midland Medical Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19 and are residents of Ector County, the Ector County Health Department confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

The health department is currently trying to work on the contact tracing.

Additionally, the health department has confirmed three employees from Complex Community Federal Credit Union have also tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, the facility is still open and is currently taking the recommended precautions.

There was no response to questions of why county officials named these two locations but refuse to name local doctors offices of clusters. Health officials have also refused to name a local hotel where a person who was positive stayed.

